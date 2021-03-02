Forecast Discussion 3/2/21 PM: Chance for showers midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 2nd: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 2nd: 19°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:59 PM

Weak frontal system impacting the region midweek. Sunshine with us Tuesday afternoon, then mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. This is as a weak warm front drops into the region, bringing added cloud cover to eastern portions of the Twin Tiers. Staying dry overnight. Lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Low pressure drops down from the north bringing a weak cold front along with it. Increasing clouds into Wednesday afternoon. Highs reaching into the mid to upper 40s. Chance for showers returns by late afternoon/early evening, then continues for the overnight. This is as the weak cold front drops through the area. Overall snowfall staying light, mainly just trace amounts. Isolated higher amounts closer to 1″ possible into the Finger Lakes and farther north. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Lingering light showers into early Thursday along with lingering cloud cover. High pressure building in from the north will allow for decreasing cloud cover through late day. High pressure also bringing a colder air mass for the end of the workweek. Highs both Thursday and Friday into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows into the teens and near 20 degrees. Breezy northwest winds both Thursday and Friday. Sunshine Friday, then a weak wave moving through overnight brings a chance for light showers into the start of the weekend. Lingering light showers possible early Saturday. Highs Saturday into the 30s. Slight chance for showers Sunday. Highs Sunday nearing 40 degrees. Looking dry for early next week, coming along with warmer temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY. INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: WINDY. LINGERING SHOWERS THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: WINDY. MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE LATE PM LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: WINDY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

MONDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

