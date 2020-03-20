Forecast Discussion 3/20/20 PM: Cooler & dry weekend ahead







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 20TH: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 20TH: 24°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Cold front moving through the region Friday leading to afternoon showers and thunderstorms. As the cold front moves through, winds turn from southwest to northwest staying around 10-20 mph through the overnight hours. This will work in favor of cooler temperatures with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure takes hold for the weekend. Decreasing clouds early Saturday, then sunshine through the afternoon. Breezy north winds 5-15 mph and highs near 40 degrees. Mainly clear Saturday night and lows into the teens.

Sunshine continues Sunday as high pressure remains in control of the region. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Increasing clouds Sunday night ahead of our next weather-maker. Lows Sunday night in the mid to upper 20s. Chance for snow returns into early Monday, turning to rain before the afternoon. Timing and temperatures will play a big role in how much snowfall we see, but there is potential for accumulating snow in the higher elevations. Chance for rain continues Monday afternoon and highs near 40 degrees. Dry for Tuesday and highs near 50 degrees. Chance for showers returns again Wednesday with highs near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 40

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 14

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MAINLY DRY. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 29

