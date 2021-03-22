Forecast Discussion 3/22/21 PM: Above average temperatures this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 22nd: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 22nd: 24°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:22 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker for the start of the workweek. Mainly clear Monday evening and overnight. Staying dry with a calm wind. Lows near 30 degrees.

Mid and high-level clouds move into the area through late day Tuesday. Still, we stay dry and mild. A mostly sunny sky combined with a breezy southeasterly wind helping temperatures into the mid to upper 60s for afternoon highs. Building clouds overnight with a stray shower possible late. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

A weak disturbance on Wednesday bringing our next chance for showers. Overall rainfall staying light, though. Otherwise, mainly cloudy. Breezy southerly winds helping temperatures into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Showers taper overnight and lows near 50 degrees. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week with some reaching into the low 70s for afternoon highs. Staying dry but with filtered sunshine ahead of our next weather-maker. Area of low pressure moves into the region Friday. Rain becoming likely with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. As low pressure moves north, a cold front swings through the area. Potential to see a rain/snow mix late as temperatures drop. Highs Friday into the 60s, then overnight lows near freezing. Drying out into the start of the weekend with breaks in cloud cover. Highs Saturday into the 50s. Next area of low pressure impacting the region Sunday and Monday bringing a chance for showers. Highs Sunday into the 50s, then into the 40s for highs on Monday.

TUESDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. BREEZY. LATE NIGHT STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE & BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: RAIN LIKELY, SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM. WINDY & CLOUDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUD COVER

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter