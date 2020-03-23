Forecast Discussion 3/23/20 PM: Drying out for Tuesday, rain & snow chances again Wednesday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 23RD: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 23RD: 24°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:24 PM

Lingering rain and snow showers Monday evening, otherwise drying out through the late overnight. Cloudy skies with patchy fog and lows near 30 degrees.

Drying early Tuesday but northerly winds keeping stubborn clouds through morning and early afternoon. Seeing some late day partial clearing, though, as dry weather continues. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 40s, closer to average for this time of the year. Increasing clouds again Tuesday night ahead of our next weather-maker. Lows near 30 degrees.

Another disturbance moving into the region brings a rain and snow mix into early Wednesday. Timing and temperatures will play a big role in how much rain versus snow we see. At this early vantage point, looking at a slushy mix through the first half of the day. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 40s. Break in precipitation Wednesday night and through the first half of Thursday. Watching another round of rain late Thursday and lingering showers Friday. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 50s, then near 50 degrees for highs Friday.

TUESDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





