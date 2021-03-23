Forecast Discussion 3/23/21 PM: Chance for showers returns Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 23rd: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 23rd: 25°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:23 PM

Mid and high-level clouds returning by late day Tuesday. Building clouds Tuesday night ahead of our next weather-maker with a stray shower possible late. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance for showers increases after sunrise Wednesday and continues for the afternoon. Rainfall for the day around 0.25-0.50″. Mainly cloudy and breezy, otherwise. Highs near 60 degrees, above average for this time of the year. Showers taper Wednesday evening into the overnight, but mainly cloudy conditions continue. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Staying dry but with filtered sunshine ahead of our next weather-maker. Winds also increasing out of the south through the overnight, which keeps lows mild for this time of the year. Temperatures only cooling into the 50s for overnight lows.

Area of low pressure moves into the region Friday. Rain becoming likely with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Low pressure moves north and a cold front swings through the area by late day. Potential to see a rain/snow mix late as temperatures drop. Highs Friday into the 60s, then overnight lows near freezing. Drying out for the start of the weekend. Breaks in cloud cover and highs Saturday into the 50s. Next area of low pressure impacting the region Sunday and Monday bringing a chance for showers. Highs Sunday into the 50s, then into the 40s for highs on Monday.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE & BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: RAIN LIKELY, SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM. WINDY & CLOUDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUD COVER & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

