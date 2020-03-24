Forecast Discussion 3/24/20 PM: Chance for showers continues this week







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 24TH: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 24TH: 24°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:25 PM

Low level moisture helping stubborn clouds hold on into Tuesday night. Staying mainly dry, though, and lows near 30 degrees.

Clouds continue into early Wednesday ahead of our next weather-maker. A wave of low pressure riding up the coast bringing the chance for stray showers Wednesday morning and early afternoon. There is potential for rain to mix with snow, especially in the higher elevations early in the day. Not expecting any accumulation, though, a trace at most. Models showing this system staying far enough to our south, so not everybody seeing showers tomorrow. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 40s. Dry for the overnight and lows near 30 degrees.

Dry start Thursday. Low pressure to our north pushing a front through the region late day, bringing a chance for light showers. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 50s. Watching the chance for showers Friday. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. At this early vantage point, models showing a dry start to the weekend before showers return late day Saturday. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Chance for showers continues Sunday and highs near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

