Forecast Discussion 3/24/21 PM: Warmer Thursday, chance for showers returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 24th: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 24th: 25°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:23 PM

Stray showers around Wednesday evening as our weather-maker continues to pull east. Isolated shower/sprinkles possible for the overnight as moisture remains. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with fog. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Low clouds early Thursday, then filtered sunshine for the afternoon as mid and high-level clouds move in ahead of our next weather maker. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s. Low pressure moving into the Great Lakes bringing a chance for showers for the overnight. Winds also increasing out of the south through the overnight, which keeps lows mild for this time of the year. Temperatures only cooling into the 50s for overnight lows.

Area of low pressure moves into the region Friday. Occasional showers continue through the morning and afternoon, slight chance for a thunderstorm. Potential to see a rain/snow mix late as temperatures drop. Average overall rainfall from Thursday night through Friday of 0.25-0.5″, isolated higher amounts possible in any thunderstorm that develops. Low pressure moves north and a cold front swings through the area by late day. Concern Friday turns to the winds. Winds turning to out of the northwest in the wake of the cold front with gusts over 40 mph possible. Northwest winds also ushering in cooler temperatures. Highs Friday into the 60s, then overnight lows near freezing.

Drying out for the start of the weekend. Mid and high-level clouds move in Saturday ahead of our next weather-maker. Highs Saturday nearing 60 degrees. Next area of low pressure impacting the region Sunday into early Monday bringing a chance for showers along with windy conditions. Highs Sunday into the 50s, then into the 40s for highs on Monday.

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE & BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY, SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM. WINDY & CLOUDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 31

MONDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

