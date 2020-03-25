Forecast Discussion 3/25/20 PM: Dry Wednesday night, chance for showers quick to return







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 25TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 25TH: 26°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:26 PM

Mostly to partly cloudy Wednesday night as an area of high pressure builds into the region. We stay dry through the overnight with calm winds. Lows near 30 degrees.

Dry start Thursday with intervals of clouds into the afternoon. Winds picking up out of the southwest 5-15 mph, ahead of a weak cold front. Highs Thursday nearing 60 degrees. Low pressure to our north pushing a front through the region late day, bringing a chance for late afternoon and evening light rain showers. Cold front exits, but watching another wave of low pressure that moves into the region for the overnight. Rain becoming likely Thursday night into early Friday. Lows Thursday night near 40 degrees.

Low pressure to our south bringing the chance for rain into the Twin Tiers Friday morning and early afternoon. Most of the rainfall into the Northern Tier and south. High pressure to our north pushing the system farther south by the afternoon, which means we’re drying out and decreasing clouds by late day. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. Dry Friday night and lows near 30 degrees.

At this early vantage point, models showing a dry start to the weekend before another frontal system impacts the region starting Saturday afternoon. Rain returns Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Rain continues Saturday night and showers with us through Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 60s. Frontal system leaves lingering showers into early next week.

THURSDAY: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 51 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





