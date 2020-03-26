Forecast Discussion 3/26/20 PM: Showers Thursday night into Friday, more rain this weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 26TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 26TH: 26°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:27 PM

A weak cold front moving into the region leading to increasing clouds Thursday evening with a stray shower possible. Best chances for rainfall is overnight as a wave of low pressure moves into the region, but rainfall staying light. Otherwise, cloudy and lows near 40 degrees.

Lingering rainfall into early Friday before drying out into the afternoon. Morning clouds giving way to sunshine for late afternoon as an area of high pressure builds in from the north. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. Dry Friday night, but with increasing clouds. Lows near 30 degrees.

Another frontal system impacting the region this weekend. Showers returns Saturday morning and occasional rain continues throughout the day. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Rain continues Saturday night and lows into the 40s. Still, showers with us through Sunday. Limited instability present, so a couple rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Highs Sunday near 70 degrees. Frontal system leaves lingering showers into early next week.

FRIDAY: EARLY SHOWERS, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 28

