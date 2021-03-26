Forecast Discussion 3/26/21 PM: Drying out for the start of the weekend, chance for showers Sunday
AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 26th: 48°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 26th: 26°
FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM
FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:26 PM
Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8 pm Friday evening. Winds subside through the overnight, turning to out of the northwest 0-10 mph for late. Mostly cloudy and lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.
Isolated showers possible into western N.Y. and Pa. early Saturday, but most off to a dry start. Breaks in cloud cover for the afternoon and winds turning to out of the southwest 0-10 mph. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees, which is above average for this time of the year. Building cloud cover overnight ahead of our next weather-maker. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Next area of low pressure impacting the region Sunday. Showers return along with windy conditions. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Winds ushering in cooler temperatures through late day with lows Sunday night near freezing. Lingering showers may mix with some light snow late. Cooler start to the new workweek with highs into the 40s. Drying out with decreasing clouds Monday and breezy. Dry and warmer Tuesday with highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns midweek with another cold front moving through the region, which will drop our temperatures for the end of the workweek.
SATURDAY: LATE DAY BREAKS IN CLOUD COVER
HIGH: 62 LOW: 46
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 63 LOW: 31
MONDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY
HIGH: 48 LOW: 26
TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 62 LOW: 42
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 62 LOW: 29
THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 42 LOW: 22
FRIDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS
HIGH: 44 LOW: 31
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter