Forecast Discussion 3/27/20 PM: Rain returns for the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:29 PM

High pressure moving out and our next weather-maker approaching the region leading to increasing clouds through late Friday night. Lows near 30 degrees.

Rain moves in from southwest to northeast through Saturday morning. As winds increase from the southeast 5-15 mph, this will help usher moisture into the area. Occasional rain continues throughout the day, with downpours possible in the afternoon and early evening. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall during the day around 0.25-0.50″. We see a quick break in the rainfall before a warm front moves into the region Saturday night. This will come along with even more rain, steady and heavy at times overnight. We may hear a rumble of thunder through the overnight, as well. An additional 0.50-0.75″ of rainfall overnight. Temperatures holding steady in the 40s through the overnight, warming into early Sunday morning.

Rain continues into early Sunday morning, before tapering to occasional showers for the afternoon. A cold front moving through late day may bring a quick rumble of thunder. Rainfall Sunday staying light, around 0.25″ or less. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and gusty. Winds Sunday out of the south 5-15 with gusts over 20 mph at times. Temperatures into the 60s Sunday, dropping near 40 degrees for overnight lows. Showers may linger into early next week. Highs Monday near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: RAIN LIKELY, HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 48

SATURDAY NIGHT: RAIN LIKELY, HEAVY AT TIMES. T-STORM POSSIBLE

LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

