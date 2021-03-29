Forecast Discussion 3/29/21 PM: Mild Tuesday, colder midweek with showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 29th: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 29th: 27°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:30 PM

High pressure building into the region Monday evening. Clear and cold overnight and winds subside. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

High pressure moves east through Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon as dry weather continues. Winds increasing on the backside of the high, out of the south 10-20 mph with gusts over 25 mph at times. Southerly winds ushering in the warmth with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 60s for highs, above average for this time of the year. Increasing mid and high-level clouds through the evening, then building cloud cover for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Slow moving frontal system impacting the region Wednesday and Thursday. Rain showers developing ahead of a cold front. Chance for showers by Wednesday morning. Showers continue through the afternoon and evening. As the cold front moves through during the evening, we’ll feel a sharp drop in temperatures. A drop in temperatures allows for rain to mix with and turn to snowfall Wednesday evening and overnight. Watching where the heaviest band is expected to set up over the area. Early forecast models showing this occurring over Steuben County and north. Looking like a messy commute Thursday morning as we’ll likely see accumulating snow through the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Showers continue Thursday as the cold front pushes east and a strong cold northwest wind stays in favor of lake-effect. Early models showing overall snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night ranging from 3-8″ with the heaviest snow over Steuben County. Any change in the track of this system, where the heaviest band sets up, will change these totals. Models still not agreeing on this track, so stay tuned for updates. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows near 20 degrees.

Decreasing clouds Friday. Staying windy and cold with highs into the 30s. Most of the weekend looking dry, except for a chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday. Highs this weekend into the 50s.

TUESDAY: WINDY. PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY. RAIN TURNS TO SNOW

HIGH: 58 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: WINDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: WINDY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: BREEZY. MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: BREEZY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter