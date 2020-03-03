Forecast Discussion 3/3/20 PM: Few rain and snow showers Wednesday, dry for Thursday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 3RD: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 3RD: 19°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:01 PM

A cold front pushing into the region Tuesday evening bringing a line of showers and embedded thunderstorms. Brief downpours with this cold front, then lingering light showers to patchy drizzle through the overnight. Rainfall totals around 0.25″, but isolated higher amounts possible. Mostly cloudy and lows in the low to mid 30s.

Gusty west winds for Wednesday with a chance for showers through the day. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light rain showers mixing with light snow late as temperatures drop into the overnight. Lows Wednesday night in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure builds in for Thursday allowing for some sunshine, but increasing mid/high clouds through late day as our next weather-maker approaches. Highs Thursday into the 40s. Another frontal system moves in for Friday bringing a chance for showers. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Showers may linger into the start of our weekend, then high pressure takes hold. Drying out Saturday with some sunshine returning. Highs Saturday into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds returning for Sunday, along with spring-like temps. Highs Sunday into the 50s, which is above average for this time of the year.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 25

THURSDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 26

