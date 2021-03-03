Forecast Discussion 3/3/21 PM: Chance for light showers returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 3rd: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 3rd: 19°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:00 PM

Low pressure drops down from the north bringing a weak cold front into the area Wednesday night. Chance for a stray shower during the evening, then chance for scattered snow showers overnight as the boundary moves through. Best chances for snowfall will be in the Southern Tier. Overall snowfall staying light, mainly just trace amounts. Isolated higher amounts closer to 1″ possible into the Finger Lakes and farther north. Overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Lingering light showers into early Thursday along with lingering cloud cover as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more possible. Highs Thursday near 30 degrees and wind chill temperatures into the teens at times for the afternoon. Isolated shower possible for the overnight, otherwise, breaks in cloud cover. Lows into the low to mid teens.

Sunshine returning Friday. Northwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more possible. Highs Friday near 30 degrees and wind chill temperatures into the teens at times for the afternoon. A weak wave moves through during the overnight. This wave brings increasing cloud cover for the evening, then a chance for light showers late overnight into the start of the weekend. Lows near 20 degrees. Lingering light showers possible early Saturday. Otherwise, another windy and mainly cloudy day. Highs Saturday near 30 degrees. Slight chance for showers Sunday, then decreasing clouds. Highs Sunday nearing 40 degrees. Looking dry for most of us early next week, coming along with warmer temperatures. Highs Monday approaching 50 degrees, then into the 50s for highs through midweek.

THURSDAY: WINDY. LINGERING SHOWERS THEN BREAKS IN CLOUD COVER

HIGH: 34 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: WINDY. MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE LATE PM LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: WINDY. MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 16

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

