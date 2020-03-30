Forecast Discussion 3/30/20 PM: Chance for showers into midweek







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 31ST: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 31ST: 28°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:52 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:32 PM

Low pressure over the region keeping plenty of moisture with us through Tuesday. Chance for light showers Monday evening, then isolated showers possible through the overnight. Showers staying mainly as rain, but higher elevations of the Southern Tier may see some wet snow mix in by predawn Tuesday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows near 40 degrees.

A cool north/northwesterly wind continues Tuesday. Mainly cloudy for the day and spotty showers possible through the afternoon. Highs approaching 50 degrees, close to average for this time of the year. Lingering showers around through the overnight, mainly for the Southern Tier. Some wet snow possible into the higher elevations as temperatures drop near freezing for overnight lows.

Chance for showers lingers through the first half of Wednesday. Otherwise, drying out by late day with partial clearing. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 40s. Most staying dry Thursday and Friday with intervals of clouds and sun. Highs Thursday and Friday near 50 degrees. At this early vantage point, models not agreeing on timing for a disturbance moving through this weekend. Right now, looking like a slight chance for showers Saturday and chance for showers Sunday. Highs both days near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY

LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

