Forecast Discussion 3/31/20 PM: Chance for light showers Wednesday
AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 31ST: 50°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 31ST: 28°
TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 AM
TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:33 PM
Upper-level disturbance keeping plenty of moisture over the region through midweek. Mainly cloudy through overnight Tuesday with patchy drizzle to flurries possible. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 30s.
Chance for light showers lingers through the first half of Wednesday. Otherwise, drying out by late day with breaks in cloud cover. Northerly breeze 5-15 mph through the afternoon. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 40s. Increasing clouds again Wednesday night with an isolated shower possible. Lows Wednesday night near 30 degrees.
Most staying dry Thursday and Friday with intervals of clouds and sun. Highs Thursday and Friday near 50 degrees. Turning cloudy again Saturday with a slight chance for showers. Front moves through Sunday, bringing a chance for showers. Highs both days near 60 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER, BROKEN CLOUDS
HIGH: 49
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY
LOW: 30
THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE
HIGH: 49 LOW: 32
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 50 LOW: 35
SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 57 LOW: 36
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 58 LOW: 37
MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE
HIGH: 61 LOW: 39
TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 62 LOW: 43
