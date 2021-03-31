Forecast Discussion 3/31/21: Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting Wednesday night

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 31st: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 31st: 28°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:52 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:32 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect Wednesday night into Thursday*

Cold front moving through the region Wednesday evening. Colder air filtering into the region overnight allowing for rain to mix with and turn to snowfall after midnight. This is now looking like a faster moving system, meaning snowfall occurring over a shorter period of time. Models also showing the heaviest snowfall falling to our east compared to previous model runs. The heaviest snow will fall before sunrise Thursday, but we stay in a lake-effect set up through the remainder of the day. Overall snowfall totals have dropped with recent model runs. Now expecting anywhere from 1-3″ from Wednesday night through Thursday night, isolated higher amounts into higher elevations. Lows Wednesday night near freezing.

A strong cold northwest wind stays in favor of lake-effect showers Thursday with gusts over 25 mph at times. Winds also ushering in colder than average temperatures. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 30s and wind chill temperatures in the 20s for the afternoon. Overnight lows near 20 degrees.

Stray lake-effect shower into Friday morning, then decreasing clouds. Staying windy and cold with highs into the mid to upper 30s. Dry and mainly clear Friday night with lows into the teens. Dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees, which is closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. Weak system brings a chance for light showers by Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Lows Saturday night into the 30s. Showers may linger early Sunday before drying out. Highs near 50 degrees. Dry start early next week, then chance for showers by Tuesday.

THURSDAY: WINDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: WINDY. EARLY STRAY SHOWER THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: BREEZY. INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: BREEZY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

