Forecast Discussion 3/4/20 PM: Drying out Thursday, chance for showers Friday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 4TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 4TH: 19°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:02 PM

Light rain showers mixing with light snow Wednesday evening, then a stray shower to flurry through the overnight. Otherwise, broken cloud cover and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure builds in for Thursday. Drying out early Thursday with decreasing clouds. Afternoon sunshine and highs into the mid to upper 40s. Seeing increasing mid/high clouds through late day as our next weather-maker approaches. Dry Thursday night and lows near 30 degrees.

A frontal system moves into the region for Friday bringing a chance for both rain and snow showers. Average snowfall around 1″ for the Twin Tiers, but localized higher amounts possible in higher elevations. Highs Friday near 40 degrees and lows in the low to mid 20s. Showers may linger into the start of our weekend, then high pressure takes hold. Drying out Saturday with some sunshine returning. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 30s. Mostly sunny for Sunday, coming along with spring-like temps. Highs Sunday into the 50s, which is above average for this time of the year.

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 48

THURSDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

