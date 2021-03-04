Forecast Discussion 3/4/21 PM: Cold & windy heading into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 4th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 4th: 19°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:01 PM

Winds in favor of stray lake-effect Thursday evening and overnight. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover. A breezy northwest wind and cold. Lows near 10 degrees and wind chill temperatures closer to zero degrees by early Friday morning.

Sunshine returning Friday. Northwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more possible. Highs Friday near 30 degrees and wind chill temperatures into the teens at times for the afternoon. A weak wave moves through during the late day, which will bring increasing cloud cover by the early evening and a chance for stray lake-effect showers into the overnight. Lows near 20 degrees.

Lingering light showers possible early Saturday. Otherwise, another windy and mainly cloudy day. Highs Saturday near 30 degrees. Slight chance for showers early Sunday, then decreasing clouds. Highs Sunday near 30 degrees. Looking mainly dry early next week and warmer. Highs Monday into the 40s, then into the 50s for highs through midweek.

FRIDAY: WINDY. MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE LATE DAY STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: WINDY. MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE EARLY SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE EARLY SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

