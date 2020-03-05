Forecast Discussion 3/5/20 PM: Snow and rain Friday, sunshine returning for the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 5TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 5TH: 19°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:03 PM

High pressure shifting east off the coast through Thursday night. Staying dry but with increasing clouds as our next weather-maker approaches. Lows Thursday night in the mid to upper 20s.

The region between two low pressure systems Friday, one tracking east into the region and another moving along the coast. A band of snow setting up over the area during the morning hours and continuing through the afternoon. Valley locations will see some rain mix in during the afternoon hours, but still expecting a mainly snow event. Band slowly moving east and lingering showers left for the evening and overnight. Average snowfall 1-2″ for the Twin Tiers, but localized higher amounts possible in higher elevations. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the low to mid 20s.

Showers may linger into the start of our weekend, then high pressure takes hold. Drying out through early Saturday with decreasing clouds. Sunshine returns for the afternoon and highs into the mid to upper 30s. Mostly sunny for Sunday, coming along with spring-like temps. Highs Sunday approaching 60 degrees, which is above average for this time of the year. Highs early next week still near 60 degrees. Another frontal system impacting the region Monday night into Tuesday, with rain becoming likely for Tuesday.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 39

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW & WINDY

LOW: 22

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM RAIN

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 24

