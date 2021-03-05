Forecast Discussion 3/5/21 PM: Chance for lake-effect showers into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 5th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 5th: 19°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:02 PM

A weak wave moves through Friday night. Increasing clouds for the evening with a stray shower possible. Wave moves through after sunset, with showers spreading across the Southern Tier shortly after 10 pm, then isolated activity in the Northern Tier shortly after. Seeing trace amounts of snow in the Northern Tier for the overnight, closer to 1″ into the Finger Lakes. Lows near 20 degrees with a breezy northwest winds.

Winds stay in favor of lake-effect showers Saturday, out of the northwest 5-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible. Additional snowfall staying light. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 20s and wind chill temperatures into the teens for the afternoon. Winds subside through the overnight. Isolated shower may linger for the overnight and lows into the teens.

Slight chance for showers early Sunday, then decreasing clouds as high pressure builds in from the west. Highs Sunday near 30 degrees, then overnight lows into the teens. A weak disturbance grazes our area Monday night and Tuesday, which brings a slight chance for showers. Most staying dry and turning warmer. Highs Monday into the 40s, into the 50s Tuesday, then some may break 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Chance for showers again by the end of the next workweek.

SATURDAY: WINDY. MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE EARLY SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE EARLY SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. MAY LINGER

HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

