Forecast Discussion 3/6/20 PM: Lingering snow showers tonight, sunshine returning for the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 6TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 6TH: 20°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:05 PM

Low pressure continuing to impact the region through Friday night with lingering snow showers. Snowfall amounts staying light, under 1″ for most of the Twin Tiers. Breezy north winds ushering in the cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

North wind 5-15 mph through early Saturday. Lingering flurry into the morning, otherwise stubborn lake-enhanced clouds. High pressure building into the region drying us out through the morning and putting an end to the clouds by the afternoon. Sunshine returns and highs into nearing 40 degrees. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight and lows near 20 degrees.

Mostly sunny for Sunday and warming up with the help of a southwest wind. Highs Sunday approaching 60 degrees, which is above average for this time of the year. Staying dry through Sunday and overnight lows into the 30s. Spring-like temperatures continuing into early next week with highs still near 60 degrees. Another frontal system impacting the region Monday night into Tuesday, with rain becoming likely for Tuesday.

SATURDAY: LINGERING FLURRY, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN TO PM SNOW

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

