Forecast Discussion 3/8/21 PM: Spring-like midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 8th: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 8th: 20°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:06 PM

Mid and high-level clouds filter through the area Monday evening. Clouds build overnight as a weak front moves into the area. Slight chance for sprinkles to flurries, but dry air is at the surface. Most staying dry and mild for overnight lows with temperatures only cooling into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Mainly cloudy start Tuesday, then breaks in cloud cover through late day. Highs near 50 degrees, which is mild for this time of the year. Partly cloudy to mostly clear for the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

Warming trend continues for midweek. Sunshine to start Wednesday, then increasing mid and high-level clouds through late day. Highs nearing 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns for Thursday and Friday as a frontal system moves into the region. Highs Thursday into the 60s, then into the 50s for highs on Friday. Cold front moves through Friday with drier and cooler air filtering into the region through late day. Cooler but seasonable weekend ahead with highs near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING MID AND HIGH LEVEL CLOUDS LATE DAY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter