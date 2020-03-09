Forecast Discussion 3/9/20 PM: Showers likely Tuesday, then mainly dry through midweek







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 9TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 9TH: 20°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:08 PM

Increasing clouds Monday evening ahead of our next weather-maker. Staying mild and dry through midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Frontal system moving into the region Tuesday brings spotty showers into the morning hours. Low pressure lifts north and a cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening with occasional rain likely. Brief downpour is possible, but overall rain staying light. Average rainfall for the Twin Tiers around 0.25″ or less. Otherwise, limited to no sunshine and staying mild. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or more at times working in favor of the warmer than average temperatures. Highs Tuesday near 60 degrees. Drier air working into the region overnight. Lows Tuesday night in the mid to upper 20s.

Weak disturbance moving through Wednesday may bring some late day light showers. Otherwise, filtered sunshine Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Dry through most of Thursday. Highs Thursday into the 50s. Another low pressure system moves into the region Friday bringing a stronger cold front along with it. Showers likely Friday with some late day snowfall possible. Highs Friday near 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. AM SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter







