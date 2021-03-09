Forecast Discussion 3/9/21 PM: Spring-like temps. continue midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 9th: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 9th: 20°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:30 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:07 PM

Mid and high-level clouds filter through the area Tuesday evening and overnight. Limited cloud cover combined with a light wind setting the stage for temperatures to drop quickly. Overnight lows into the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Patchy valley fog possible. Potential for patchy valley ice fog as temperatures drop below freezing.

Temperatures rebound quickly on Wednesday with the help of sunshine and a south wind. Highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds out of the south 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph at times, working in favor of mild temperatures. Mid and high-level clouds filter into the region through late day, then building cloud cover overnight. Slight chance for a stray shower overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Cold front approaching the region from the west on Thursday. Stray shower possible early in the day, otherwise, turning mostly cloudy. Highs into the low to mid 60s with a breezy southwest wind. Cold front moves through during the late day, which will bring a chance for showers by the evening and overnight. Lows into the low to mid 40s. Showers linger Friday morning, then cooler and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds Friday and highs into the 50s. Cooler but seasonable weekend with highs near 40 degrees. Sunshine returns Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Slight chance for showers on Sunday, but most staying dry heading into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: MID AND HIGH LEVEL CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

