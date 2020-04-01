Forecast Discussion 4/1/20 PM: Seasonable end to workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 1ST: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 1ST: 28°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:34 PM

Mostly clear Wednesday evening, then increasing clouds through late Wednesday night. Staying dry, though, and lows near 30 degrees.

Our region between two weather systems for the end of the workweek. A slow moving low pressure system off the coast and an area of high pressure to our west. This sets us up for a breezy north to northwesterly wind. Winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph Thursday. Clouds roll back into the area and an isolated shower possible. Most staying dry, though. Highs Thursday approaching 50 degrees, which is close to average for this time of the year. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and lows mid to upper 30s.

Low pressure turning more towards the coast Friday, which may bring a few stray showers to the Twin Tiers. Light snow may mix with rain early, then stray rain showers for the afternoon. Otherwise, mainly cloudy Friday and highs near 50 degrees. Lows Friday night in the mid to upper 30s. Most staying dry Saturday with increasing clouds. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. A weak front moves through Sunday bringing a chance for light showers. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Chance for showers early next week. Highs early next week into the 60s.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

