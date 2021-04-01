Forecast Discussion 4/1/21 PM: Cold & windy Friday, seasonable temperatures this weekend
AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 1st: 51°
AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 1st: 28°
THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:52 AM
THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:32 PM
Cold northwest wind continues to stay in favor of lake-effect showers Thursday evening. A few heavy snow showers may develop, which will mean a drop in visibility with blowing snow. Stray shower possible through late and mostly cloudy. Seeing only trace amounts of snow through the overnight. Lows near 20 degrees.
Stray lake-effect shower into Friday morning, then decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Staying windy and cold with highs into the mid to upper 30s. Wind chill temperatures in the 20s through the afternoon. Dry and clear Friday night with lows into the teens.
Dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees, which is closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. Weak disturbance brings a chance for light showers by Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Lows Saturday night into the low to mid 30s. Showers may linger early Sunday before drying out. Highs Sunday in the low to mid 50s. Dry start early next week with highs closer to 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns by midweek.
FRIDAY: WINDY. EARLY STRAY SHOWER THEN DECREASING CLOUDS
HIGH: 39 LOW: 16
SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM LIGHT SHOWERS
HIGH: 52 LOW: 32
SUNDAY: BREEZY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 56 LOW: 32
MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 58 LOW: 31
TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 60 LOW: 38
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 64 LOW: 39
THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 62 LOW: 38
