Forecast Discussion 4/10/20 PM: Mainly dry Saturday with some sun, light shower around for Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 10TH: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 10TH: 32°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:44 PM

Wrap-around moisture Friday keeping lingering light rain and snow through the evening, then a stray flurry possible for the overnight. Otherwise, still dealing with gusty winds. Winds out of the northwest with gusts over 20 mph for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

While a lingering shower to flurry is possible early Saturday, mainly in the Finger Lakes and farther north, most of the day will be dry. Intervals of clouds and sun for the day and breezy. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Increasing clouds again Saturday evening and overnight ahead of a warm front. Lows Saturday night near freezing.

Light spotty showers possible into early Sunday as a warm front lifts through the region. Otherwise, mainly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Rain returning Sunday night into early next week, with the potential to be moderate to heavy on Monday. Another concern will be the winds, increasing out of the south Sunday night and gusts near 40 mph possible on Monday. A few thunderstorms will also be possible on Monday. Highs Monday into the 60s. Chance for showers stays with us through the workweek with highs near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: EARLY FLURRY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50

SATURDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE SHOWER

LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE DAYTIME SHOWER, PM RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 49

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

