Forecast Discussion 4/12/21 PM: Wet weather this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 12th: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 12th: 32°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:45 PM

Spotty to isolated showers Monday evening and overnight. Otherwise, mainly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Isolated showers may linger into Tuesday morning. Drier air filtering into the region allows for late day broken clouds, but still can’t rule out an isolated shower. High Tuesday near 60 degrees. Most staying dry for the overnight under mostly to partly cloudy conditions. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Dry start to Wednesday, but with building cloud cover. Chance for showers returns by late day. High into the low to mid 60s. Area of low pressure brings a soaking rain Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Potential to see a wet snow mix in late Thursday night as temperatures drop near freezing, mainly in higher elevations. Low pressure slow to move out, allowing for a lingering mix to rain showers Friday. Highs near 50 degrees. At this early vantage point, looking at a slight chance for showers Saturday. Highs near 60 degrees. Stray showers possible Sunday. Highs also near 60 degrees. Chance for showers continues early next week.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & LATE PM MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. MIX/RAIN SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

