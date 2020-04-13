Forecast Discussion 4/13/20 PM: Dropping temperatures in the wake of Monday’s cold front

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 13TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 13TH: 33°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:29 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:48 PM

…High Wind Warning in effect for Steuben County through 10 pm Monday…

…Wind Advisory in effect for Tioga & Bradford counties in Pennsylvania; along with Chemung, Schuyler, & Tioga counties in New York through Monday evening…

Strong cold front moving through the region bringing showers and thunderstorms along with gusty winds. Showers and thunderstorms pushing east by late afternoon, leaving lingering light showers and breezy conditions through the overnight. Winds out of the west 5-20 mph through the overnight with gusts over 20 mph at times. Lows Monday night in the low to mid 30s.

An isolated shower possible into early Tuesday, otherwise, mainly dry as high pressure noses into the region. Mostly to partly sunny through the morning, increasing clouds through the afternoon. West/northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph possible. Highs Tuesday near 50 degrees. A weak wave overnight brings a chance for a few stray showers, otherwise, mainly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance for stray showers continues through Wednesday as winds continue to stay out of the west/northwest setting us up for lake-enhanced clouds and showers. While a quick burst of snow is possible, especially Wednesday night, snowfall will struggle to accumulate. Still, a quick coating is possible. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 40s, then dropping into the mid to upper 20s for overnight lows. Unsettled weather continues through the end of the workweek with a chance for showers Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, limited sunshine with temperatures slightly below average. Highs both Thursday and Friday into the 40s. Temperatures warming into the 50s for highs this weekend.

TUESDAY: INTERVALS OF SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

