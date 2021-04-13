Forecast Discussion 4/13/21 PM: Rainfall quick to return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 13th: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 13th: 32°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:45 PM

Weak frontal boundary brining isolated showers to portions of the Twin Tiers Tuesday evening. Dry for the overnight under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Lows near 40 degrees.

Dry start to Wednesday, but with building cloud cover. Chance for showers returns by the afternoon. High into the mid to upper 60s. Chance for showers increases overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Coastal low developing and moving north combined with another area of low pressure to our northwest brings a soaking rain to the area Thursday. Showers becoming likely in the morning, continuing through the day. Highs near 50 degrees, below average for this time of the year. Potential to see a wet snow mix in late Thursday night as temperatures drop near freezing, mainly in higher elevations. This being a mainly rain event, but a quick coating of snow is possible overnight.

Low pressure slowly moving along the coast Friday allowing for a lingering mix to rain showers. Highs near 50 degrees. Drying out Friday night and lows into the 30s. Lingering cloud cover Saturday with a slight chance for showers. Highs into the 50s. Spotty showers possible Sunday. Highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers continues early next week.

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & LATE PM MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. MIX/RAIN SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 39

