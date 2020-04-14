Forecast Discussion 4/14/20 PM: Cool & breezy with stray showers possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 14TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 14TH: 33°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:49 PM

A weak disturbance late day Tuesday brings added cloud cover along with the chance for a few stray showers. Best timing for showers being in the evening and early overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday’s weather on repeat for Wednesday and Thursday. Mornings starting off mainly dry, but seeing a chance for stray showers into the afternoon through the overnight. While a quick burst of snowfall will be possible during the overnight hours, any accumulation staying light and mainly on grassy surfaces. Cooler than average temperatures and breezy west/northwest winds through the afternoon. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 40s and highs Thursday into the low to mid 40s. Lows both nights into the 20s.

Another disturbance moving through the region Friday bringing a chance for both rain and snow showers. Highs Friday into the 40s. Chance for showers lingers into the morning Saturday, then drying out into the afternoon. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Chance for showers returning Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 50s. At this early vantage point, models not agreeing completely on timing for another disturbance early next week. For now, keeping a chance for showers both days. Highs early next week near 50 degrees, slightly below average for this time of the year.

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 28

