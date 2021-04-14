Forecast Discussion 4/14/21 PM: Showers likely Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 14th: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 14th: 33°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:29 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:48 PM

Isolated shower possible through late Wednesday evening, then chance for spotty showers after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy through the late overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Coastal low developing and moving north combined with another area of low pressure to our northwest brings showers to the area Thursday. System along the coast now trending a little more to the east, which means less rainfall for us here in the Twin Tiers. Still, seeing showers becoming likely in the morning, then occasional showers through late day. Highs near 50 degrees, below average for this time of the year. Lingering light showers mixing with a wet snow Thursday night as temperatures drop near freezing, mainly in higher elevations. This being a mainly rain event, but a quick trace of snowfall possible. Overall rainfall staying under 0.5″.

Low pressure slowly moving along the coast Friday allowing for a lingering mix to rain showers. Mainly cloudy, breezy and highs near 50 degrees. Lows into the low to mid 30s. Lingering cloud cover Saturday with flurries to sprinkles possible. Highs into the 50s. Spotty showers possible Sunday. Highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers continues early next week.

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & LATE PM MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. MIX/RAIN SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 39

