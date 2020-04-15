Forecast Discussion 4/15/20 PM: Active weather pattern continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 15TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 15TH: 34°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:50 PM

A quick moving clipper system brings a period of moderate to sometimes heavy snow Wednesday evening into the overnight. Accumulations of a trace up to 2″ of snow possible, localized higher amounts in higher elevations. Accumulations will mainly be on grassy surfaces. Lingering showers through late, otherwise, decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Near repeat of Wednesday’s weather for Thursday. Morning starts off dry, but seeing a chance for stray showers into the afternoon. Otherwise, breezy and cool. Highs Thursday into low to mid 40s with northwest winds 5-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph at times. Drying out for the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Another disturbance moving through the region Friday bringing a chance for both rain and snow. Temperatures will play a big role in how much snowfall we see. It looks like light accumulations possible, average of 1-3″. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Lows Friday night near 30 degrees. Chance for showers lingers into the morning Saturday, then drying out into the afternoon. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Chance for showers returning Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 50s. At this early vantage point, models not agreeing completely on timing of multiple weak disturbances through early next week. For now, keeping a chance for showers through early next week. Highs early next week near 50 degrees, slightly below average for this time of the year.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 42

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE ISO. SHOWERS

LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

MONDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

