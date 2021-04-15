Forecast Discussion 4/15/21 PM: Showers likely as we end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 15th: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 15th: 34°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:49 PM

Area of low pressure over the Great Lakes and an area of low pressure spinning along the coast impacting the region for the end of the workweek. Stray showers around Thursday evening and overnight. Potential to see a wet snow late as temperatures drop near freezing for overnight lows, best chances into the higher elevations. Seeing just trace amounts for snowfall. Rainfall amounts under 0.25″.

Wrap-around moisture Friday allowing for occasional showers. A cold rain and wet snow mix in the early morning hours, then a cold rainfall for the afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 40s. Stray shower may linger into the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Lingering cloud cover Saturday with a stray flurry/sprinkles possible. Highs near 50 degrees. Spotty showers possible by Sunday afternoon, but rainfall staying light. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Chance for spotty showers Monday, again staying light. Highs near 60 degrees. A cold front brings another round of showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, along with colder temperatures into midweek.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. MIX/RAIN SHOWERS MAY LINGER & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. FLURRIES/SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

