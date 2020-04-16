Forecast Discussion 4/16/20 PM: Snow returning Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 16TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 16TH: 34°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:51 PM

Lingering snow showers to flurries into Thursday evening, then dry through the late overnight. Decreasing clouds and cold. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 20s.

A frontal system moving into the region Friday leading to increasing clouds through the morning. Forecast models showing this system arriving into the Twin Tiers between 2-4 pm. Expecting to see mainly snow, but leading edge may have some rain/wet snow mixing in to start. Temperatures and exact timing will play a big role in how much snowfall we see. Steady snow through the evening and early overnight, tapering to showers into the early morning Saturday. Total snowfall of 1-3″ into early Saturday morning. Isolated higher amounts possible, mainly into the higher elevations of the Northern Tier. Highs Friday near 40 degrees, then dropping near 30 degrees for overnight lows.

Chance for showers lingers into the morning Saturday, then drying out into the afternoon. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Chance for showers returning Sunday as a weak front moves through the region. Best timing for showers will be late day. Highs Sunday into the 50s. Showers may linger into early Monday, then drying out for the remainder of the day. Highs Monday near 50 degrees. Chance for showers again Tuesday. Highs Tuesday into the 50s.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. RAIN MIX TURNING TO SNOW

HIGH: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

MONDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

