Forecast Discussion 4/16/21 PM: Clouds continue into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 16th: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 16th: 34°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:50 PM

Area of low pressure spinning off the coast providing wrap-around moisture Friday. Showers continue for the evening, then chance for spotty showers overnight. Cloudy and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Lingering cloud cover Saturday with moisture still over the region. A stray flurry/sprinkles possible in the morning, then a pop-up shower for the afternoon and early evening. Any rainfall staying light. Highs near 50 degrees with a breezy northwest wind. Drying out for the overnight with breaks in cloud cover. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Dry start Sunday, then a pop-up shower possible for the afternoon. Again, any rainfall staying light. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Dry overnight and lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Chance for spotty showers Monday, again staying light. Highs near 60 degrees. Increasing clouds Tuesday ahead of a cold front moving into the region. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Cold front moves through midweek bringing showers along with cooler temperatures. Slight chance for showers by Friday.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWER/SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

