Forecast Discussion 4/17/20 PM: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Saturday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 16TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 16TH: 34°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:51 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers until Saturday morning. Click here for details*

Wintry mix/snow developing from west to east Friday afternoon. Snow continues through the evening and early overnight, steady and heavy at times with 1″ per hour possible. Snow accumulations and road conditions will vary based on elevation. Widespread total snowfall of 2-5″ into early Saturday morning. Isolated higher amounts possible, mainly into the higher elevations of the Northern Tier. Temperatures Friday night in the low to mid 30s. Leftover wet spots may freeze on untreated surfaces, creating slick road conditions.

Showers linger into the morning Saturday along with cloudy conditions. High pressure, though, building in late day decreases our cloud cover and puts an end to showers. Breezy northwest winds 5-15 mph and highs Saturday in the mid to upper 40s. Dry Saturday night with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows near 30 degrees.

Increasing clouds into Sunday afternoon as a weak front moves into the region. Chance for late day rain showers with rainfall staying light. Breezy southwest winds ahead of the front help temperatures Sunday to near 60 degrees for a high. Chance for showers overnight. Rain may turn to snow late as temperatures drop near freezing for overnight lows. Showers may linger early Monday before high pressure builds into the region. Highs Monday near 50 degrees. Chance for showers again Tuesday. Highs Tuesday into the 50s.

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWERS LINGER, LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 46

SATURDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 30

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 32

MONDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter