Forecast Discussion 4/19/20 AM: Seasonable day with a chance for late day showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 19TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 19TH: 35°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:54 PM

High pressure in control of the region for the start of Sunday. Starting the day with mainly clear skies, but seeing increasing clouds into the afternoon as a weak cold front moves into the region. Breezy southwest winds ahead of the front helping temperatures warm near 60 degrees for afternoon highs, close to average for this time of the year. Weak cold front moves into the region, but moisture deprived. Chance for a late afternoon showers, then chance for showers continues through the evening and may linger through the overnight. Expecting mainly rain, but some light snow may mix in late as temperatures drop near freezing for overnight lows.

Lingering flurry possible into early Monday before high pressure takes hold. Mid and high level clouds may linger as an area of low pressure moves along the coast, otherwise, decreasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs Monday into the low to mid 50s. Increasing clouds again late Monday night and lows near freezing.

Another cold front moves into the region Tuesday bringing showers to the area. Expecting mainly rain, but some snow may mix in late as temperatures drop following the front. Highs Tuesday near 50 degrees, which will happen early in the day. Dropping temperatures through the afternoon with a breezy northwest wind. Stray shower possible Wednesday, but most staying dry. Broken clouds Wednesday and highs into the 40s. Chance for showers Thursday with more rain possible on Friday. Highs to end the workweek into the 50s.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 61

SUNDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS LINGER. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 31

MONDAY: LINGERING EARLY SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter