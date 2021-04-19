Forecast Discussion 4/19/21 PM: Midweek wintry mix likely

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 19th: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 19th: 35°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:21 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:53 PM

Spotty light showers/sprinkles Monday evening, then a stray shower possible overnight. Best chances for a late night shower in the Finger Lakes as a weak cold front pushes into the region. Mostly cloudy late and lows near 40 degrees.

Most staying dry on Tuesday, but an isolated shower is possible. Otherwise, broken cloud cover and breezy. Highs into the low to mid 50s. Building clouds overnight and lows in the low to mid 30s.

Storm system moves into the region on Wednesday bringing our next round of precipitation. Track of this system will determine how much rain vs. snowfall we see. At an early vantage point, forecast models showing cold rain showers arriving by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Colder air will be quick to fill into the area as this system moves in, allowing for the cold rain to mix with and turn to snowfall into western portions of the Twin Tiers by late morning and early afternoon. We will see the transition first into higher elevations of Steuben County, then filling in to the rest of the area by evening and early overnight hours. Occasional showers continue for the overnight. Early thinking is a trace to 4″ of snowfall through Wednesday, highest amounts into higher elevations of northern portions in Steuben County. Snow will struggle to accumulate at first given a warm ground, though. Breezy with highs Wednesday near 40 degrees, then overnight lows into the mid to upper 20s.

Low pressure lifts north leaving us with wrap-around moisture Thursday. A cold and breezy northwest wind producing lingering lake-effect snow and rain showers for the day. Additional accumulation staying light, little if any at all. Highs into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows into the 30s. Drying out for Friday under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs into the 50s. Looking like a dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds. Highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday. Highs into the 50s. Slight chance for showers early next week.

TUESDAY: BREEZY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY. CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY, RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: BREEZY. CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter