Forecast Discussion 4/2/20 PM: Breezy with stray showers Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 2ND: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 2ND: 29°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday evening and overnight. Winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Our region between two weather systems for the end of the workweek. A slow moving low pressure system off the coast and an area of high pressure to our west. Low pressure turning more towards the coast Friday, which may bring a few stray showers to the Twin Tiers. Light snow may mix with rain early, then stray rain showers for the afternoon. Otherwise, mainly cloudy Friday and highs near 50 degrees. Winds out of the northwest 5-15 mph. Lingering shower Friday night and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds continue into the weekend and a few sprinkles may still be felt Saturday. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. A weak front moves through Sunday bringing a chance for light showers. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees. Mainly dry start early next week with a chance for showers by Wednesday. Highs early next week into the 60s.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 47

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 30

