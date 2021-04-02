Forecast Discussion 4/2/21 PM: Seasonable temperatures for our Easter weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 2nd: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 2nd: 29°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:34 PM

High pressure providing a clear Friday evening and overnight. Winds subside and temperatures drop. Lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Sunshine to start the weekend, then increasing mid and high-level clouds through the afternoon. Filtered sunshine by late day. Highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s, closer to average for this time of the year. Weak disturbance moving through the area brings a chance for stray light showers by the evening. Best chance for showers will be in Central New York and the Finger Lakes. Chance for stray showers continues for the overnight. Otherwise, mainly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Stray shower may linger early Sunday with mostly cloudy conditions. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon and breezy. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Lows Sunday night near 30 degrees. Dry start early next week with some sunshine Monday. Highs Monday into the 50s, coming along with breezy conditions. Slight chance for showers Tuesday, then chance for showers Wednesday through Friday. Highs near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: BREEZY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

