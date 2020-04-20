Forecast Discussion 4/20/20 PM: Showers returning Tuesday & windy, t-storm possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 20TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 20TH: 35°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:55 PM

Quiet start to the workweek. Plenty of sunshine with us Monday with mainly clear skies into the evening. Increasing cloud cover overnight as our next weather-maker moves into the region. Lows Monday night near 30 degrees.

A cold front moves into the region Tuesday bringing showers around daybreak. Limited instability present so a few rumbles of thunder possible, best chances into northeast Pennsylvania. Showers likely for the morning with a brief downpour possible. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall mainly under 0.25″. Otherwise, concern turns to the wind. Wind picking up out of the southwest through early morning, turning to out of the northwest for the afternoon following the cold front. Sustained wind for the afternoon of 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. Northwest wind ushering in colder temperatures through the afternoon. While most of the rainfall wraps up during the late morning, showers will still linger through late day as the wind stays in favor of lake-effect. Lingering rain showers mixing with snow late day, but with little to no accumulation for us here in the Twin Tiers. Lows Tuesday night into the low to mid 20s.

Lingering lake-effect showers possible into early Wednesday, otherwise, partial sunshine through the afternoon. Still windy, winds out of the northwest with gusts over 20 mph possible. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 40s, which is below average for this time of the year. Temperatures Wednesday night drop into the 20s for overnight lows. Active weather continues through the end of the workweek as multiple disturbances move through the region. Chance for showers continues into the weekend.

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. T-STORM POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS. BROKEN CLOUDS

LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: AM ISO. SHOWER. PARTIAL SUN & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

