Forecast Discussion 4/20/21 PM: Wintry mix to snow for Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 20th: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 20th: 35°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:54 PM

Stray shower Tuesday evening. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Warm front lifting into the area brings an increasing chances for showers late overnight into early Wednesday morning. Wet snow to start in Steuben County, while the rest of the Twin Tiers is looking at a cold rain/wet snow mix for the onset of showers. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Low pressure lifting into the region Wednesday with a cold front to follow. Colder air will be quick to fill into the area as this system moves in. Steady wintry mix for the morning, turning to occasional snow showers for the afternoon. Occasional showers continue for the evening and overnight. It will be hard for snow to accumulate at first given warm ground temperatures. Accumulations will be dependent on elevation, higher elevations seeing highest amounts of snowfall. Overall snowfall through Wednesday night of a trace to 4″, highest amounts into higher elevations of northwestern Steuben County. Breezy with highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 30s, then overnight lows into the mid to upper 20s.

Low pressure lifts north leaving us with wrap-around moisture Thursday. A cold and breezy northwest wind producing lingering lake-effect snow and rain showers for the day. Additional accumulation staying light, little if any at all. Highs Thursday near 40 degrees, then overnight lows into the low to mid 30s. Drying out for Friday under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs into the mid to upper 50s as breezy conditions continue. Looking like a dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds. Highs Saturday into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance for showers returns Saturday night and continues Sunday as low pressure impacts the region. Breezy with highs Sunday into the 50s. Drying out for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY. CLOUDY. COLD RAIN/WET SNOW TO SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: BREEZY. CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter