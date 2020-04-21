Forecast Discussion 4/21/20 PM: Stray shower for Wednesday, active weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 21ST: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 21ST: 36°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:56 PM

A cold front moves through the region by midday Tuesday. Staying windy through the evening and overnight with winds in favor of colder than average temperatures. Northwest winds through Tuesday night sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts over 20 mph possible. Winds also in favor of lake-effect snow showers, but with little to no accumulation. Lows Tuesday night in the mid to upper 20s.

Lingering lake-effect showers possible through early Wednesday. Otherwise, decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Still windy, winds out of the northwest with gusts over 20 mph possible. Highs Wednesday into the lows to mid 40s, which is below average for this time of the year. Temperatures Wednesday night drop into the mid to upper 20s for overnight lows. Seeing increasing cloud cover ahead of our next weather-maker for Thursday.

Chance for snow showers returning into the predawn hours Thursday. A transition to a wintry mix with sleet possible through the morning with warming temperatures. A brief break in rain showers for the afternoon. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. Low pressure moving into the region bringing more rain Thursday night and through the first half of Friday. Highs Friday into the low to mid 50s. At this early vantage point, most of Saturday looks dry. Seeing increasing cloud cover, though, with a chance for late day showers. Rain becoming likely into Sunday. Highs for the weekend into the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: AM STRAY SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 44

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. AM WINTRY MIX & PM RAIN

HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

