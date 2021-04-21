Forecast Discussion 4/21/21 PM: Cold & windy Thursday with lingering showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 21st: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 21st: 36°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:55 PM

Low pressure lifting north and wrap-around moisture setting us up for lake-effect showers Wednesday evening and overnight. Additional snowfall staying light, mainly trace amounts on grassy surfaces and cars. Breezy northwest winds and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Cold and windy Thursday. Northwest wind 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. Northwest winds keeping us colder than average, also allowing for lake-effect showers to linger. Additional accumulation staying light, mainly trace amounts on grassy surfaces and cars. Highs Thursday near 40 degrees, but wind chill temperatures into the 20s and teens at times through late day. Drying out overnight with gradual clearing. Lows near 30 degrees.

Some sunshine returning Friday. Highs into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees as breezy conditions continue. Dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds. Highs Saturday into the upper 50s to lower 60s, then overnight lows into the 40s. Chance for rain returns Saturday night and continues Sunday as low pressure impacts the region. Breezy with highs Sunday into the 50s. Drying out Sunday night. Dry start to the new workweek.

THURSDAY: WINDY. CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM RAIN

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter