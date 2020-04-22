Forecast Discussion 4/22/20 PM: Unsettled weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 22ND: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 22ND: 36°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:15 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:58 PM

A break in cloud cover and precipitation Wednesday evening with weakening winds. Next weather-maker approaching the region overnight, which leads to increasing cloud cover. Stray shower possible late and lows into the mid to upper 20s.

Chance for snow showers returning into the predawn hours Thursday. A transition to a wintry mix with sleet/freezing rain possible through the morning with warming temperatures, but staying light. A quick trace of snowfall possible into the morning, isolated higher amounts possible into the hilltops. Rain showers lift north into the afternoon, then seeing a break in the showers through the evening. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. Chance for rain returns Thursday night. Lows near 40 degrees.

Low pressure moving into the region bringing more rain Thursday night and through the first half of Friday. Rain then tapers from northwest to southeast through late day as low pressure moves off the coast. Average rainfall of 0.25-0.50″ for the Twin Tiers. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. Partial clearing Friday night and lows near 30 degrees. At this early vantage point, most of Saturday looks dry. Seeing increasing cloud cover, though, with a chance for afternoon showers. Rain becoming likely overnight and continuing for Sunday. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees. Highs Sunday into the mid to upper 40s. Some of our colder locations may see some snow mix with rain overnight Sunday with temperatures dropping into the 30s.

THURSDAY: EARLY SNOW/RAIN. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

