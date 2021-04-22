Forecast Discussion 4/22/21 PM: Drying out Friday with seasonable temperatures returning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 22nd: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 22nd: 36°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:56 PM

Cold northwest wind producing lake-effect showers into late Thursday evening. High pressure builds into the region through the overnight leading to decreasing cloud cover through late. Staying breezy and cold and with lows near 30 degrees.

High pressure in control of the region Friday. Sunshine returns along with dry weather. Staying breezy but seasonable for the afternoon with highs nearing 60 degrees. Winds subside overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds. This is as an area of low pressure approaches from the south. Staying dry through the afternoon and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Turning cloudy with rain returning late. Lows in the 40s. Low pressure moves to our south, then off the coast by midday Sunday. Rain lingers into the afternoon, then drying out into the evening. Breezy and highs into the 50s. Dry overnight and lows into the 30s. High pressure providing a dry start to the new workweek. Feeling a warming trend. Highs Monday into the 50s, into the upper 60s to mid 70s Tuesday, then a few may break 80 degrees for midweek.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM RAIN

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LINGERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 33

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter