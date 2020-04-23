Forecast Discussion 4/23/20 PM: Rain returning tonight into Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 23RD: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 23RD: 36°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:59 PM

Next weather-maker impacting the region for the end of the workweek. Mainly cloudy Thursday evening with an isolated shower possible. Rain then becomes likely overnight. Rain moves into the Northern Tier shortly after midnight, then pushing into the Southern Tier through the predawn hours Friday. Lows near 40 degrees.

Steady rain continues through Friday morning, tapering from northwest to southeast through early afternoon. Lingering isolated showers possible through late afternoon, then dry through the evening and overnight. Most of the Twin Tiers staying under 0.50″ for total rainfall, but portions of the Northern Tier may see isolated higher amounts. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. Partial clearing Friday night and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Seeing increasing cloud cover Saturday as another low pressure system moves into the region. Chance for afternoon showers, otherwise, turning cloudy. Highs Saturday near 60 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Rain becoming likely overnight and lows near 40 degrees. Periods of rain continue through Sunday. Highs Sunday into the mid to upper 40s. Some of our colder locations may see some snow mix with rain overnight Sunday as temperatures drop into the 30s. Showers linger into early next week.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 34

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

