Forecast Discussion 4/23/21 PM: Dry start to weekend, chance for rain into Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 23rd: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 23rd: 36°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:15 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:58 PM

High pressure in control of the region Friday. Sunshine through the afternoon, then mid/high-level clouds filter through the area for the evening and overnight. Staying dry overnight and winds subside. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds through late day. This is as an area of low pressure approaches from the south. Staying dry through the evening and highs into the mid to upper 60s. Turning cloudy for the overnight with rain returning late. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Low pressure moves to our south, then east off the coast by Sunday morning. Rain into the early morning, then stray light showers possible into the early afternoon. This will be a beneficial rainfall with total amounts generally under 0.25″. Breezy northwest winds through the afternoon and highs nearing 60 degrees. Decreasing clouds into the overnight and lows into the 30s.

High pressure providing a dry and mostly sunny start to the new workweek. Feeling a warming trend, as well. Highs Monday into the 50s, into the 70s Tuesday, then a few may break 80 degrees for midweek. Chance for showers returns for the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM RAIN

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LINGERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 41

